Chicago, Lady X: The Musical, and sev...

Chicago, Lady X: The Musical, and seven more new theater reviews

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

The hometown return of an iconic show and the tuneful reboot of a camp classic are among this week's best bets. Cabaret Any production of Kander and Ebb's 1966 Broadway hit would benefit from losing half its score , but No Stakes Theater Project's scrappy staging would do well to ax them all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr rasheed 1,525,376
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Chicagoan by Birth 240,486
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 3 hr honeymylove 2,532
last post wins! (Apr '13) 4 hr texas pete 2,492
Word (Dec '08) 5 hr They cannot kill ... 6,914
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Chicago 5 hr george 3
News Extra Extra: Polar Bear Plunge Sets Record For ... (Feb '14) 6 hr harlw 5
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC