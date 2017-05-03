Chicago, Lady X: The Musical, and seven more new theater reviews
The hometown return of an iconic show and the tuneful reboot of a camp classic are among this week's best bets. Cabaret Any production of Kander and Ebb's 1966 Broadway hit would benefit from losing half its score , but No Stakes Theater Project's scrappy staging would do well to ax them all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|rasheed
|1,525,376
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|240,486
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|honeymylove
|2,532
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|texas pete
|2,492
|Word (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6,914
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Chicago
|5 hr
|george
|3
|Extra Extra: Polar Bear Plunge Sets Record For ... (Feb '14)
|6 hr
|harlw
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC