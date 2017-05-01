Chicago Hispanic grocery stores, restaurants shut for May Day

Monday's May Day protests targeted a broad range of progressive causes, including income inequality, racism and climate change, but the Chicago businesses that closed so their workers could march were centered in Latino neighborhoods where immigration is top of mind. Hispanic grocery stores and restaurants throughout the Chicago area closed in solidarity with International Workers' Day, including all six locations of El Guero supermarket chain and the nine locations of Carnicerias Jimenez.

