Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 2 de...

Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead and 8 wounded

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

About 9:15 a.m., police were sent to a home in the 6300 block of South Troy Street in the Marquette Park neighborhood, according to police. Two men were killed and at least 14 more people were wounded in shootings in Chicago between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Aquarius-WY 1,527,330
News Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al... 19 min Bill Martin 1
News Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08) 22 min eddie 79
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 51 min Trudeau your Pres... 240,604
News Valerie Jarrett to be Obama's senior White Hous... (Nov '08) 56 min Macron your Presi... 55
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr Rose of Tralee 105,154
These idiots are teaching our kids. 2 hr Raven Maniak 14
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC