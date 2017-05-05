Chicago-area bar workers rescue mothe...

Chicago-area bar workers rescue mother duck, ducklings from busy road

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: UPI

A suburban Chicago bar owner and his employees rescued a mother duck and her 13 babies when they were spotted trying to cross a busy road. Ronnie Lotzz, owner of Cigars and Stripes in Berwyn, said he and his employees noticed the mama and ducklings trying to cross Ogden Ave. on Thursday morning and they decided to help guide the birds to safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill NYE the Bullshyt lying science guy. 4 min Friday Fish 5
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Realtime 1,526,393
A few ITEMS of interest. 10 min The Larch 9
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 10,614
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr District 1 240,563
last post wins! (Apr '13) 3 hr texas pete 2,500
News Valerie Jarrett to be Obama's senior White Hous... (Nov '08) 17 hr Slick Willie Oreilly 52
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,814,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC