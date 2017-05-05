Chicago-area bar workers rescue mother duck, ducklings from busy road
A suburban Chicago bar owner and his employees rescued a mother duck and her 13 babies when they were spotted trying to cross a busy road. Ronnie Lotzz, owner of Cigars and Stripes in Berwyn, said he and his employees noticed the mama and ducklings trying to cross Ogden Ave. on Thursday morning and they decided to help guide the birds to safety.
