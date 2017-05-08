Brighton Park, Chicago: 10 Shot at Memorial for Shooting Victim
The Brighton Park neighborhood of Chicago suffered 10 people shot on Sunday during a memorial for a man killed by gunfire in the neighborhood earlier that day. The attack on those attending the memorial happened about 5:20 p.m. and killed a 25-year-old man at the scene.
