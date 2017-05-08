Brighton Park, Chicago: 10 Shot at Me...

Brighton Park, Chicago: 10 Shot at Memorial for Shooting Victim

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News Max

The Brighton Park neighborhood of Chicago suffered 10 people shot on Sunday during a memorial for a man killed by gunfire in the neighborhood earlier that day. The attack on those attending the memorial happened about 5:20 p.m. and killed a 25-year-old man at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,527,642
Bill NYE the Bullshyt lying science guy. 3 hr GeoLincolnRockwell 8
last post wins! (Apr '13) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 2,508
George Evil Norcross bad for USA 5 hr Investigate Norcr... 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 hr 2all 240,608
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) 9 hr silly rabbit 174
These idiots are teaching our kids. 9 hr LMAO 15
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC