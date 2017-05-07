Bolcom sex farce draws lively staging...

Bolcom sex farce draws lively staging from Chicago Fringe Opera

Remember William Bolcom? The composer's voice dominated new American opera in Chicago in the course of a dozen years during the 1990s and early 2000s, when Lyric Opera commissioned and premiered no fewer than three of his operas, beginning with "McTeague" in 1992 and continuing with "A View from the Bridge" in 1999 and "A Wedding" in 2004. The success of these shows appeared to signal a local renaissance for American opera as a living art form.

