Berwyn man killed in motorcycle crash in Oak Park
A motorcyclist driving on the border of Oak Park and Berwyn was killed early Wednesday morning after his motorcycle struck another vehicle, police said. According to a news release from the Village of Oak Park, Juan Diaz, 27, of the 1400 block of South Kenilworth Avenue, Berwyn, was driving his motorcycle shortly after midnight Wednesday on westbound Roosevelt Road when he struck a vehicle turning east onto Roosevelt Road from Cuyler Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|32 min
|Abandoned memories
|240,482
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|38 min
|Realtime
|1,525,201
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Chicago
|2 hr
|Mark
|2
|A few ITEMS of interest.
|4 hr
|Dr Shirley Goad H...
|8
|Bill NYE the Bullshyt lying science guy.
|5 hr
|Ashley Dimsdale
|3
|May Day protests draw activists, workers, and s...
|5 hr
|Thats pharted
|4
|Extra Extra: Polar Bear Plunge Sets Record For ... (Feb '14)
|6 hr
|No_no
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC