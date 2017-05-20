Back from hiatus unscathed, the Poiso...

Back from hiatus unscathed, the Poison Arrows drop their first album since 2010

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

In the seven years Gossip Wolf has covered local music , it's become clear that bands returning from hiatus often disappoint their old fans. Who hasn't gotten a case of the reunion blues from a former fave? Luckily, local trio the Poison Arrows have bucked the curse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Earl 1,524,975
Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co... 1 hr Scottie 47
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Poverty Opiates 240,468
News May Day protests draw activists, workers, and s... 2 hr Draw Pharts 2
Word (Dec '08) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 6,912
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 10,602
last post wins! (Apr '13) 3 hr Red_Forman 2,489
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at May 02 at 10:33AM CDT

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC