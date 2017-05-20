A few apartments are available at Str...

A few apartments are available at Streeterville's fabulous new North Water

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: YoChicago

The views from Streeterville's posh new North Water apartment tower showcase Chicago's dramatic architecture and lakefront setting at their best, and North Water enhances Chicago living at its best. In addition to fabulous views, the sleek and striking North Water offers residents lavish amenities, stylish apartments, a high level of service and a sophisticated ambiance above a Loews Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YoChicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,524,875
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 47 min Poverty Opiates 240,465
News Photos: Thousands Of Chicagoans & One Horned Tr... 1 hr ObamaTown eh 1
News Protesters during a rally in Daley Plaza in Chi... 1 hr ObamaTown 1
News May Day protests draw activists, workers, and s... 1 hr MeanWhile 1
News Wheat Futures Surge After U.S. Crop Pummeled by... 1 hr is it ChemTrails 1
A few ITEMS of interest. 1 hr Jocularity 6
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,913 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC