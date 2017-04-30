A downsizing Macy's aims to sell off ...

A downsizing Macy's aims to sell off floors above Walnut Room

A downsizing Macy's is looking to sell off half the floors in their iconic State Street building in Chicago's Loop. "Of course, the Walnut Room will remain as it is a cherished tradition," spokeswoman Andrea Schwartz said in a statement.

