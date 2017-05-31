31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches

31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches

Chicago has no shortage of gyro sandwiches, but most are avalanches of greasy meat drowned in a nondescript white sauce in a flavorless pita. To see what happens if a restaurant instead takes care with all of these components, check out Avli Rotisserie in Winnetka.

