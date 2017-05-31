31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches
Chicago has no shortage of gyro sandwiches, but most are avalanches of greasy meat drowned in a nondescript white sauce in a flavorless pita. To see what happens if a restaurant instead takes care with all of these components, check out Avli Rotisserie in Winnetka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Earl
|1,524,975
|Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co...
|1 hr
|Scottie
|47
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Poverty Opiates
|240,468
|May Day protests draw activists, workers, and s...
|2 hr
|Draw Pharts
|2
|Word (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6,912
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,602
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|Red_Forman
|2,489
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC