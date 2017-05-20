20 ways to eat and drink your way through Cinco de Mayo in Chicago
Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's victory over the French in 1862, but the holiday has evolved into a celebration of Mexican culture here in the U.S. We've gathered the best deals of the day to help you fiesta your butt off, so long as you promise to leave your culturally appropriative garb and "Cinco de Drinko" jokes at home. Mercadito 108 W. Kinzie St. 312-329-9555 Celebrate the holiday by trying the "hottest drink on earth" at Mercadito in River North.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Yeah
|1,524,873
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|47 min
|Poverty Opiates
|240,465
|Photos: Thousands Of Chicagoans & One Horned Tr...
|1 hr
|ObamaTown eh
|1
|Protesters during a rally in Daley Plaza in Chi...
|1 hr
|ObamaTown
|1
|May Day protests draw activists, workers, and s...
|1 hr
|MeanWhile
|1
|Wheat Futures Surge After U.S. Crop Pummeled by...
|1 hr
|is it ChemTrails
|1
|A few ITEMS of interest.
|1 hr
|Jocularity
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC