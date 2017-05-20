20 ways to eat and drink your way thr...

20 ways to eat and drink your way through Cinco de Mayo in Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's victory over the French in 1862, but the holiday has evolved into a celebration of Mexican culture here in the U.S. We've gathered the best deals of the day to help you fiesta your butt off, so long as you promise to leave your culturally appropriative garb and "Cinco de Drinko" jokes at home. Mercadito 108 W. Kinzie St. 312-329-9555 Celebrate the holiday by trying the "hottest drink on earth" at Mercadito in River North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Yeah 1,524,873
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 47 min Poverty Opiates 240,465
News Photos: Thousands Of Chicagoans & One Horned Tr... 1 hr ObamaTown eh 1
News Protesters during a rally in Daley Plaza in Chi... 1 hr ObamaTown 1
News May Day protests draw activists, workers, and s... 1 hr MeanWhile 1
News Wheat Futures Surge After U.S. Crop Pummeled by... 1 hr is it ChemTrails 1
A few ITEMS of interest. 1 hr Jocularity 6
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at May 02 at 10:33AM CDT

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,922 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC