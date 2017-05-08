10 People Shot, 2 Fatally, In 'Brazen' Shooting At Memorial In Brighton Park
A man and woman were killed, and eight more people were wounded, when gunmen opened fire in a brazen mass shooting on a crowd that had gathered at a memorial in Brighton Park. Police believe the shooting may have been a gang-related retaliation from an earlier shooting.
