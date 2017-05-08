10 People Shot, 2 Fatally, In 'Brazen...

10 People Shot, 2 Fatally, In 'Brazen' Shooting At Memorial In Brighton Park

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Chicagoist

A man and woman were killed, and eight more people were wounded, when gunmen opened fire in a brazen mass shooting on a crowd that had gathered at a memorial in Brighton Park. Police believe the shooting may have been a gang-related retaliation from an earlier shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) 3 min silly rabbit 174
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 20 min Aquarius-wy 1,527,586
These idiots are teaching our kids. 44 min LMAO 15
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOL... 240,608
Julieanne Zenz 4 hr Julieanne Zenz 4
Need government assistance? Come to SAN DIEGO,... 7 hr Free 2
News Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al... 7 hr Bill Martin 1
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,830 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC