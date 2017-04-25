There are on the Chicagoist story from 15 hrs ago, titled Why Aren't There More Gender-Neutral, Trans-Friendly Restaurant Restrooms In Chicago?. In it, Chicagoist reports that:

As states like North Carolina fight over whether or not to restrict transgender individuals access to bathrooms of their choice , some businesses in Chicago are considering whether to make their restroom facilities gender-neutral. Especially if a restaurant or bar has single-occupancy restrooms, this seems like a potential no-brainer, right? Makes everything more flexible, inclusive and safe.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicagoist.