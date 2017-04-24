Walgreens manager charged with shooti...

Walgreens manager charged with shooting at shoplifter in Elmwood Park

A Walgreens manager has been charged with shooting at a shoplifter outside the store early Saturday in west suburban Elmwood Park. Roman DiMoreno, 31, faces felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and no valid FOID card, according to Andrew Mack, spokesman for the Elmwood Park Police Department.

