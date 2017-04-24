Tour The Kombucha Room, Chicago's Fir...

Tour The Kombucha Room, Chicago's First Dedicated Kombucha Bar

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Eater

The public's perception of kombucha continues to shift mainstream, and that's happening in Logan Square where The Kombucha Room opens on Saturday inside the space that Owen + Alchemy and Limitless Coffee previously occupied. Many health nuts in America swear that the drink-a concoction of fermented black tea with bacteria and sugar-has benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Teaman 1,523,268
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 44 min Elizabeth Taylor 240,377
Cruel or Funny Pranks 1 hr AzzHoles 2
I think she is pissed. From a few years ago. 1 hr AllPoliticiansLIE 10
Scary Obituary 2 hr Shadow Blast 15
Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan. 2 hr The White Meat 17
A few ITEMS of interest. 2 hr Jocularity is Best 1
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at April 28 at 4:48AM CDT

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC