Tommy Castro, Griffin House, Louis Prima Jr. and More Coming to City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces multi-Blues Music Award winner Tommy Castro and his band The Painkillers, two shows from alternative rock band The Church, genre-mashing Louis Prima Jr. & The Witnesses and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Thursday, April 27 at noon at citywinery.com/chicago .

