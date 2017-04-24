Thousands march in Chicago to protest...

Thousands march in Chicago to protest climate policies

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Demonstrators march on the State Street during "100 Days of Failure" protest and march, Saturday, April 29, 2016, in Chicago. Thousands of people across the U.S. are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Earl 1,524,194
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 53 min Bulb failure 240,433
Slop em some more God!!! 1 hr doG mnDaed lyoH r... 1
A few ITEMS of interest. 5 hr JOCULARITY JOCULA... 4
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 6 hr RACE 105,142
Can't Believe They Teach, Idiots. 6 hr Not on my watch 1
News Should Prince Charles step up and step down? (Apr '13) 7 hr test 3
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Cook County was issued at April 30 at 2:12PM CDT

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,675,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC