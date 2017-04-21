Shooting suspect charged with battery of corrections officer in jail

Deonta X. Nabors, 23, accused of shooting a taxi driver during an attempted armed robbery in Aurora has been charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer inside the Kane County Jail. Deonta X. Nabors, 23, accused of shooting a taxi driver during an attempted armed robbery in Aurora has been charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer inside the Kane County Jail.

