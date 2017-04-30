Several rivers expected to flood as r...

Several rivers expected to flood as rain continues battering Illinois

7 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Of towns where National Weather Service observers measured rainfall, 24-hour totals measured before 8 a.m. Sunday ranged from as high as 4.5 inches in Ottawa, LaSalle County, to as little as 0.59 inches in South Beloit in Winnebago County. In inches, Chicago measured 2.57, Streator 3.49, Plainfield 3.08, Lockport 2.87, Oak Park 2.6, Peru 2.41, Naperville 2.3, Mendota 2.24, DeKalb 1.64, Sterling 1.19, Pontiac 1.08, Bourbonnais 0.93 and Woodstock 0.65.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Cook County was issued at April 30 at 2:12PM CDT

