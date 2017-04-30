Schaller's Pump, legendary Bridgeport...

Schaller's Pump, legendary Bridgeport tavern, to close after 136 years

25 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Schaller's Pub, considered the oldest continuously running tavern in town, is closing this weekend. It's been serving the Bridgeport neighborhood food and drinks since 1881.

