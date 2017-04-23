Scenes from Saturday's March for Science

An estimated 40,000 people, dogs, cats, and dinosaurs gathered in Grant Park on Saturday-a seasonably appropriate Earth Day-to march to the Field Museum to show their support for science: the belief in it, the funding for it, and its spirit of openness and curiosity, all things that have been denied by members of the current administration. It was also an opportunity to make some excellent protest signs, which, arguably, has become the great public art form of our time .

