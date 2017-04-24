River North fire station to be rebuil...

River North fire station to be rebuilt, joined by new mixed-use skyscraper

The City of Chicago took the wraps off of a proposal to replace River North's Engine Co. 42 fire house at the southwest corner of Illinois and Dearborn with a new state-of-the-art facility topped by a new mixed-use high-rise.

