Rent 20th Anniversary Cast to Perform 'a Season of Love' Benefit Concert in Chicago
Broadway In Chicago and the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour have announced A SEASON OF LOVE BENEFIT CONCERT featuring cast members from the national tour of RENT playing Chicago's Oriental Theatre for a limited engagement May 9-14. This live cabaret-style event will take place on Monday, May 8, 2017 from 7-9PM at Sidetrack Video Bar .
