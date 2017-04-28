Rent 20th Anniversary Cast to Perform...

Rent 20th Anniversary Cast to Perform 'a Season of Love' Benefit Concert in Chicago

Broadway In Chicago and the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour have announced A SEASON OF LOVE BENEFIT CONCERT featuring cast members from the national tour of RENT playing Chicago's Oriental Theatre for a limited engagement May 9-14. This live cabaret-style event will take place on Monday, May 8, 2017 from 7-9PM at Sidetrack Video Bar .

