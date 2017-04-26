Rapper Kevin Gates gets 30 months in ...

Rapper Kevin Gates gets 30 months in prison for Chicago gun charge

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Kevin Jerome Gilyard, 31, who goes by the name Kevin Gates, a Louisiana rapper whose 2016 studio album reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200, pled guilty to a gun charge and was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday, April 26, 2017, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Jamals Balls 1,522,583
News Ultra Foods in Crestwood offers array of prepar... (Jun '12) 1 hr Shamrock 33
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr Pasquali 10,588
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Dr Guru 240,356
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 4 hr RACE 105,133
My heart is open for a real man~ 5 hr SpreadUrThighs 10
I think she is pissed. From a few years ago. 5 hr SENIORS---------READ 7
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,415 • Total comments across all topics: 280,597,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC