Rapper Kevin Gates gets 30 months in prison for Chicago gun charge
Kevin Jerome Gilyard, 31, who goes by the name Kevin Gates, a Louisiana rapper whose 2016 studio album reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200, pled guilty to a gun charge and was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday, April 26, 2017, according to court records.
