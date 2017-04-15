Ranking the Rolling Stones: Moments that matter from the Navy Pier show
"Exhibitionism," the first major Rolling Stones exhibit, will be up through July 30 at Navy Pier. It brings together 500 items spanning the band's 50-year career and spreads them across an 18,000-square-foot space, including replicas of the band's first flat in London and one of its recording studios.
