Police reports: Chicago man charged with battery in skirmish at mall food court
The following items were taken from the Norridge and Harwood Heights police department reports. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,524,573
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|19 min
|Red_Forman
|2,478
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|19 min
|Red_Forman
|3,128
|Word (Dec '08)
|58 min
|Red_Forman
|6,909
|Two old guys dancing in 1955.
|1 hr
|TopOfTheWorldMa
|2
|Can't Believe They Teach, Idiots.
|5 hr
|EducationRallidiots
|3
|I think she is pissed. From a few years ago.
|5 hr
|AlgoreLockBoxMT
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC