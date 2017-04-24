Police beat April 29
Disorderly charge: Tasia J. Lofton, 20, of Duquesne, was charged Wednesday by California police with disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance inside Flatz Express at Vulcan Village on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Joy
|1,524,336
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|240,435
|Two old guys dancing in 1955.
|2 hr
|TopOfTheWorldMOM
|1
|NAACP in NJ honors Racist White Mayor
|3 hr
|Disgrace
|2
|My heart is open for a real man~
|6 hr
|SpreadUrThighs
|11
|Spoil your lighter piglets rotten some more God!!!
|8 hr
|test
|2
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|10 hr
|RACE
|105,143
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC