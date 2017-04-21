Pledge drives flourish at public media in Chicago

Was I imagining things, or did the WBEZ announcers sound cheerier than usual during the membership drive that ended last week? Maybe it was the fact this spring's drive was reduced to just five days on the air-after days of hints to listeners to go online to make their pledges. Maybe it was the campaign's success: the revenues it raised-$1 million-soared 33 percent above the 2016 spring total, and that drive was considered a good one.

