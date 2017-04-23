Obama launches Chicago trip with visit to South Side job training group
Former President Barack Obama , on two-day visit to Chicago that began Sunday, met privately with at-risk young men on the South Side to talk about gang violence, jobs skills and employment, a spokesman said. The meeting was with participants in a program created by Obama's longtime friend and former education secretary, Arne Duncan - and signified a return to Obama's roots as a community organizer 30 years ago on the South Side.
