March for Science Chicago expects more than 45,000 to attend on Saturday

There are 1 comment on the Chicago Tribune story from Yesterday, titled March for Science Chicago expects more than 45,000 to attend on Saturday.

The first ever March for Science Chicago will take place on Earth Day Saturday amid growing concern from environmental groups and scientists about climate change and other environmental issues. "Our march is inspired by threats to the validity of scientific data, to the role of scientific organizations in policy making, and to the spirit of science as a means to learn about our world," organizers said on the group's website, sciencemarchchicago.org .

Our President Trump

Charlottesville, VA

#1 6 hrs ago
So=called "science" is all fake China propeganda to bankrupt America! Go back to your beakers and test tubes, because if as you liberals like to say, it takes a village, then it just takes a few villagers with torches to take care of the scientists!
