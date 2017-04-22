Man charged with kissing 6-year-old girl in Northwest Side store
Noe Moreno, 43, is charged with with being the man who kissed a 6-year-old girl on the mouth in a Logan Square store and putting the girl's hand in his pocket, police said. Police had released surveillance photos of the attacker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,520,809
|Obumbler Back To Community Organizing
|43 min
|Time 2 Quit BHO
|1
|Protest is Treason
|1 hr
|LIQUIDATE-PROTESTERS
|2
|Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan.
|1 hr
|NO HALAL FOODs
|11
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,570
|My heart is open for a real man~
|1 hr
|SpreadUrThighs
|8
|Scary Obituary
|1 hr
|The Shadow
|9
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC