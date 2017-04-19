LGBTQ Aging Summit 'OUTAging' to Address Advocacy, Service Needs in Chicago
Pride Action Tank, AARP and Affinity Community Services will host OUTAging: Summit on Our Possibilities, including an opening reception, on May 23-25. The summit will bring together LGBTQ older adults, service providers, clinicians and advocates from across the nation to talk about the needs of LGBTQ older adults in the Chicago region.
