'La La Land'-Themed Popup Jazz Club Coming to Chicago
Andy's Jazz Club in River North is going to play dress up next week-as a club from a 2017 Golden Globe Award winner. Andy's will masquerade on Tuesday, April 25 as the fictional club featured in Oscar-nominated La La Land .
