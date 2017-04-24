Italian Chain Vapiano to Open Second ...

Italian Chain Vapiano to Open Second Chicago Restaurant in River North

12 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Vapiano , the Italian restaurant chain with a location in The Loop, is opening another Chicago restaurant. Ownership has leased space in the AC Hotel in River North, the same building where SafeHouse Chicago opened in March.

