Italian Chain Vapiano to Open Second Chicago Restaurant in River North
Vapiano , the Italian restaurant chain with a location in The Loop, is opening another Chicago restaurant. Ownership has leased space in the AC Hotel in River North, the same building where SafeHouse Chicago opened in March.
