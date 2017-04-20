Irish Theatre of Chicago Announces the My Way Residential

Irish Theatre of Chicago will conclude its 2016-17 Season with the world premiere of Geraldine Aron 's touching comedy THE MY WAY RESIDENTIAL, directed by ensemble member Kevin Theis , playing May 17 - June 25, 2017 at The Den Theatre , 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.irishtheatreofchicago.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.