Gold, silver, 20 pounds of pot found after man yells at cop, 'We're going to get you'
Reggie Catayong, 44, faces witness intimidation and drug charges after police say his apartment was searched and officers found numerous drugs, cash and precious metals. Police say Catayong followed a Chicago police officer from court and shouted "We're going to get you!" on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
