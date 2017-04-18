Goettsch Partners officially debuts new 54-story office tower in Chicago
Operating since February, the 54-story office tower made its official debut during a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday. Designed by locally based Goettsch Partners , the massive tower sits atop a narrow base, which fits between seven active Amtrak rail lines to the west and the Chicago River to the east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Archinect School Blog.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,520,538
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|33 min
|Real Power
|240,289
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,565
|Parental Alienation is Child Abuse
|1 hr
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan.
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|honeymylove
|2,524
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|PEllen
|105,129
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC