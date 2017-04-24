Gillespie, Monk, Ella celebrated at Chicago Jazz Festival
The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events recently announced the headliners. The three-day festival at Millennium Park and the Chicago Cultural Center will be Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 to Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,521,444
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|48 min
|Hairy Homo
|240,318
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TRD
|71,284
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|9 hr
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|7
|Obumbler Back To Community Organizing
|9 hr
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|4
|Scenes from Saturday's March for Science
|13 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|14 hr
|honeymylove
|2,526
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC