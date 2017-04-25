Firefighter hurt in Lincoln Park fire

Firefighter hurt in Lincoln Park fire

Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that spread to three buildings early Tuesday in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood. The fire started at 2:31 a.m. in a four-story building in the 400 block of West St. James Place, according to Fire Media Affairs.

