Family Dog Shot in Head After Escaping Yard of Chicago Home

6 hrs ago

A family is devastated after their beloved dog Luna was shot in the head after escaping their yard on Chicago's Southwest Side. Luna got out of the family's yard in the city's Marquette Park neighborhood when someone accidentally left the gate open on Thursday, according to the Chicagoland Rescue Intervention and Support Program.

