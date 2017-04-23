Faithful celebrate 150 years of St. Stainslaus Kostka Parish at Jubilee Mass
On the day in which the Church celebrates what is known as Divine Mercy Sunday, Cardinal Blase Cupich celebrated mass at a church that is home to the Divine Mercy Chapel -- one reason it is the only parish in the area open 24 hours a day and seven days a week, now in its 150th year. The Jubilee Mass at St. Stainslaus Kostka Parish was filled with faithful families that came to worship with multiple relations in tow, like the Morgan family, who gathered Sunday afternoon from five states to honor five generations of faith at a parish that towers over the Kennedy Expressway.
