Faithful celebrate 150 years of St. S...

Faithful celebrate 150 years of St. Stainslaus Kostka Parish at Jubilee Mass

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

On the day in which the Church celebrates what is known as Divine Mercy Sunday, Cardinal Blase Cupich celebrated mass at a church that is home to the Divine Mercy Chapel -- one reason it is the only parish in the area open 24 hours a day and seven days a week, now in its 150th year. The Jubilee Mass at St. Stainslaus Kostka Parish was filled with faithful families that came to worship with multiple relations in tow, like the Morgan family, who gathered Sunday afternoon from five states to honor five generations of faith at a parish that towers over the Kennedy Expressway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,520,809
Obumbler Back To Community Organizing 43 min Time 2 Quit BHO 1
Protest is Treason 1 hr LIQUIDATE-PROTESTERS 2
Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan. 1 hr NO HALAL FOODs 11
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr SweLL GirL 10,570
My heart is open for a real man~ 1 hr SpreadUrThighs 8
Scary Obituary 1 hr The Shadow 9
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,430 • Total comments across all topics: 280,520,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC