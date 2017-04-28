Ex-Chicago schools chief faces senten...

Ex-Chicago schools chief faces sentencing for kickback scheme

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Ex-Chicago schools chief faces sentencing for kickback scheme Barbara Byrd-Bennett took bribes to steer contracts from cash-strapped district. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://usat.ly/2qeQVpl In this Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd- Bennett speaks before leaving federal court in Chicago, after she pleaded guilty to helping steer $23 million in no-bid contracts to education firms for $2.3 million in kickbacks and bribes while working for CPS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Reality Check 1,523,434
last post wins! (Apr '13) 35 min They cannot kill ... 2,467
last post wins! (Dec '10) 36 min They cannot kill ... 3,124
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 37 min They cannot kill ... 10,594
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 59 min Dr Guru 240,393
Obumbler Back To Community Organizing 3 hr John Bearden 7
Cruel or Funny Pranks 6 hr AzzHoles 2
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Cook County was issued at April 28 at 3:05PM CDT

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC