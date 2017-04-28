Ex-Chicago schools chief faces senten...

Ex-Chicago schools chief faces sentencing for kickback scheme

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ruidoso News

Ex-Chicago schools chief faces sentencing for kickback scheme Barbara Byrd-Bennett took bribes to steer contracts from cash-strapped district. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://usat.ly/2qeQVpl In this Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd- Bennett speaks before leaving federal court in Chicago, after she pleaded guilty to helping steer $23 million in no-bid contracts to education firms for $2.3 million in kickbacks and bribes while working for CPS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min Cheech the Conser... 1,523,586
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 22 min Dr Guru 240,408
last post wins! (Apr '13) 5 hr They cannot kill ... 2,473
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 6 hr They cannot kill ... 10,598
last post wins! (Dec '10) 8 hr honeymylove 3,125
Obumbler Back To Community Organizing 12 hr John Bearden 7
Cruel or Funny Pranks 15 hr AzzHoles 2
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cook County was issued at April 28 at 9:29PM CDT

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,637,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC