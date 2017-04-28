Ex-Chicago schools chief faces sentencing for kickback scheme
Ex-Chicago schools chief faces sentencing for kickback scheme Barbara Byrd-Bennett took bribes to steer contracts from cash-strapped district. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://usat.ly/2qeQVpl In this Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd- Bennett speaks before leaving federal court in Chicago, after she pleaded guilty to helping steer $23 million in no-bid contracts to education firms for $2.3 million in kickbacks and bribes while working for CPS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|19 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,523,586
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|22 min
|Dr Guru
|240,408
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,473
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,598
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|8 hr
|honeymylove
|3,125
|Obumbler Back To Community Organizing
|12 hr
|John Bearden
|7
|Cruel or Funny Pranks
|15 hr
|AzzHoles
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC