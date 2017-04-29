Cops warn of carjacking spree on Nort...

Cops warn of carjacking spree on North, Near West sides

Police issued an alert early Saturday morning warning of several vehicular hijackings that happened Friday on the North, and Near West sides. In the carjackings, victims had their vehicle taken at gunpoint or stolen while their car was running, unlocked and unoccupied, Chicago police said.

