Connected to Chicago - " 04-22-2017
Celebrating Mayor Richard M. Daley's 75th birthday with some of his "Greatest Hits". Then, Ray Long breaks a story about a fired Illinois Tollway employ who was hired to run the security detail at O'hare airport and follows up on the Chicago Tribune investigation of state pharmacies and law changes that need to be made to prevent errors in dosing and reactions.
