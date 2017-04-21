ChiTeen Lit Fest: Helping Chicago teens 'author the culture of their times'

Tara Mahadevan, from left, Wesley Sun and Amber Goliath helped kick off ChiTeen Lit Fest with a preview party April 18, 2017, at the American Writers Museum. Tara Mahadevan, from left, Wesley Sun and Amber Goliath helped kick off ChiTeen Lit Fest with a preview party April 18, 2017, at the American Writers Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.