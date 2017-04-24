Chicago's Second Boozy Taco Bell Coming to the Loop
If 2016 deserves further scorn, it's because Taco Bell failed to open another Chicago restaurant that serves alcohol . Fret not, because it's 2017 and a second boozy bell appears on its way to the city, this time in the Loop.
