Chicago Tap Theatre's presents CHANGE...

Chicago Tap Theatre's presents CHANGES 6/30-7/16

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Artistic Director Mark Yonally and Chicago Tap Theatre are proud to present Changes, a science fiction tap dance story show set to all-new arrangements of the music of David Bowie , directed by Harrison McEldowney, based on an original show created by Chicago Tap Theatre, choreography by Yonally with musical arrangements and direction by Kurt Schweitz, June 30 - July 16, at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave. Opening night is Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $37 for adults, $30 for seniors and $23 for students and dancers. Group discounts are also available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Julia 1,524,013
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 31 min right on cue 240,425
Proud Fella 2 hr Lets play balls 4
I think she is pissed. From a few years ago. 2 hr Patty Myers SEZ 12
Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan. 2 hr EAT PORK 19
A few ITEMS of interest. 3 hr Jocularity is FUN 3
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 13 hr CrunchyBacon 105,141
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Cook County was issued at April 30 at 4:45AM CDT

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,056 • Total comments across all topics: 280,664,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC