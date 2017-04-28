Chicago Tap Theatre's presents CHANGES 6/30-7/16

Artistic Director Mark Yonally and Chicago Tap Theatre are proud to present Changes, a science fiction tap dance story show set to all-new arrangements of the music of David Bowie , directed by Harrison McEldowney, based on an original show created by Chicago Tap Theatre, choreography by Yonally with musical arrangements and direction by Kurt Schweitz, June 30 - July 16, at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave. Opening night is Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $37 for adults, $30 for seniors and $23 for students and dancers. Group discounts are also available.

