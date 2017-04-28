Chicago Indie Bookstores Have A Challenge For You This Saturday
This year independent bookstores in Chicago are banding together in a big way for Independent Bookstore Day, which is tomorrow April 29. This is typically a fun day to visit your local bookseller - there is usually a lot of cool programming - but this year they're encouraging you to visit as many as you humanly can in one day. The #MyChicagoBookstore Challenge works like this: visit one store and spend at least $25 and you will receive a luggage tag.
